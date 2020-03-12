MEMBERS OF THE NEWLY ELECTED BOARD OF THE ARMENIAN ENGINEERS AND SCIENTISTS OF AMERICA (AESA) VISITED THE CONSULATE GENERAL OF ARMENIA

GLENDALE – On March 7, Consul General of Armenia Ambassador Armen Baibourtian received the members of the newly elected Board of the Armenian Engineers and Scientists Association of America (AESA) led by its President Richard Ohanian. The latter presented to Ambassador Baibourtian the prospective plans of the Association. AESA aims at using the great potential of Armenian engineers and scientists to implement new educational and humanitarian projects. The organization also intends to meet the requirements of the time, to replenish its ranks with young scientists, and to expand its geography.

The organization is preparing for the next annual event, which will provide an opportunity to create a database of Armenian scientists and engineers, as well as encourage the best professionals with awards, to expand the organization’s activities in Armenia, to support research and startups.Ambassador Armen Baibourtian welcomed the upcoming programs of the Armenian Association of Engineers and Scientists and expressed his readiness to support the initiatives of the organization, which are aimed at developing the Armenian scientific thought and serving the interests of the homeland. Special attention was paid to the development of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) at educational levels in both California and Armenia.Edgar Grigoryan, Counselor of the Consulate General, Aram Ter-Martirosyan, Vice President of the American Society of Armenian Engineers and Scientists, Executive Secretary Linda Megerdichian and Treasurer Sona Juharyan were also present at the meeting.