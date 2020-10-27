Mel Gibson expresses solidarity with Armenians amid Azerbaijan’s aggression against Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh)

Hollywood actor and filmmaker Mel Gibson has expressed solidarity with the Armenian people, amid Azerbaijan’s aggression against Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh), saying that he praying for the Armenians.



“I am very saddened to hear of the recent conflict in Artsakh and Armenia. I have many friends in the U.S., and they’ve all told me of your flight, your loss of life. I’ve always had a great deal of love and respect for the Armenian people, a people of great resilience, of great heart, and the grace to deal with great hardship, as history has shown,” Gibson said.



“As a nation and people, I know that you know who God is, and that there is absolutely no limit to His Capabilities. I pray for you in this time of trouble, and pray that He helps you, and I also pray that a peaceful solution can be reached, and that the great powers of the world will step in, recognize your situation and help you achieve that peace. Stay strong, keep heart, and God bless you.”



Azerbaijan, with help from Turkey and Syrian and Libyan mercenaries deployed by Ankara, started a war against Karabakh (Artsakh) in the morning of September 27. The Armenian side has reported deaths and injuries both among the civilian population and the military. Foreign and local journalists too have been injured in the indiscriminate Azeri shelling of towns and villages. Azerbaijani forces with Turkey’s and ISIS terrorists’ collaboration have been beheading Armenian soldiers – a blatant crime against Armenian prisoners of war (pow’s). Now it’s amply clear both Turkey and Azerbaijan are responsible for many war crimes.