Mega Nepotism, Cronyism, Corruption in Pashinyan Government,

Deputy Prime Minister Hambardzum Matevosyan appoints Shirak to positions in the National Assembly.

168.am writes: At the beginning of his tenure, Nikol Pashinyan, who regularly published 100 facts, often referred to the fact that during his rule, the in-law-acquaintance-friend principle of employment had completely disappeared. He even talked about it during his speech in the National Assembly.

Then, of course, on different occasions, the mass media brought many facts that proved that Nikol Pashinyan is lying, and not only all small and big positions are held by his teammates, their friends, family members, in-laws, friends of friends and friends, but also all large businesses and profitable transactions are also managed by Nikol Pashinyan’s relatives through the purchase procedure from one person. It is enough to look through the names of the CP deputies in the National Assembly to see who is whose friend, incompetent and secretary. In particular, 168.am reported that the personnel policy, all movements and appointments in the Shirak marz were coordinated by Nikol Pashinyan, the member of the National Assembly (NA) representing the Shirak marz, former governor of the Shirak marz, Karen Sarukhanyan. Now, it turns out, Karen Sarukhanyan has a serious rival, and the carte blanche to solve personnel issues in the Akhuryan region of Shirak marz has been given to Deputy Prime Minister Hambardzum Matevosyan,

who spares no effort and energy to place his friendship in all significant positions. In particular, in the last 1-1.5 months in Akhuryan, the parade of Hambardzum Matevosyan’s relatives becoming office holders has opened and is not closing in any way. Thus, according to the information of 168.am, the aunt of Deputy Prime Minister Matevosyan, Luiza Karapetyan, was appointed as the acting director of the Nor Akhuryan village school of the enlarged Akhuryan community. Apart from that, Hayk Rushanyan, the brother of Hambardzum Matevosyan’s aunt’s husband, who has worked as a physical education teacher at that school for many years, and as a physical education lecturer at Shirak State University, has been appointed as the headmaster of Akhuryan School No. 1. The list continues with Hovhannes Rushanyan, the husband of Hambardzum Matevosyan’s aunt, who was appointed deputy police chief of Akhuryan. By the way, the acting deputy police chief was sent on “earned rest”.

It is noteworthy that in the Akhuryan region, the relatives and friends of Hambardzum Matevosyan are positioned as if they have earned the right to occupy high positions with their experience and contributions, but it is a fact that they get these positions under the conditions of Hambardzum Matevosyan’s open patronage, and of course, Shirak. thanks to the active participation of the governor Nazeli Baghdasaryan. Thus, the contest for the director of school No. 1 of Akhuryan was supposed to take place on September 13. According to our information, the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports (KMSS) revealed several violations as a result of the alarms, particularly regarding the composition of the school’s management board, and instructed Nazeli Baghdasaryan to correct those mistakes, which it seems the governor of Shirak is not in a hurry to do. Perhaps, it is very necessary for Hambardzum Matevosyan’s relatives to become the main directors from temporary positions. Thus, the director of the hospital of Akhuryan, Nazeli Baghdasaryan’s brother, who also has not worked at the school for almost an hour, is part of the school management board. Hambardzum Matevosyan’s cousin, Aghasi Matevosyan, who is very well known in Gyumri, was also included in the school management board before the competition. According to our information, the latter became a member of the management board due to gross procedural violations, and KGS Deputy Minister Zhanna Andreasyan instructed to change the composition, but, as we already mentioned, Nazeli Baghdasaryan did not follow through on that instruction.

There is also a problem with one of the members of the parental community, but apparently it does not concern anyone in the Shirak governorate. Hambardzum Matevosyan’s aunt’s daughter should become the director of the school. In other words, everything is done using state resources, using the official position to secure the position of school director for Hambardzum Matevosyan’s relative. Hambardzum Matevosyan has an interesting relationship with his aunt’s family and their in-laws. Perhaps, it is worth noting that in 2017 In October, as a result of a study conducted by the Ministry of Internal Affairs at Shirak State University, it was found that Hambardzum Matevosyan’s aunt’s father-in-law, Avag Rushanyan, who worked at the same university for many years as a driver for USU Rector Sahak Minasyan, was not even on the USU employee list. It turned out that Avag Rushanyan’s brother, the uncle of Hambardzum Matevosyan’s aunt’s husband, was registered instead, but actually his aunt’s father-in-law worked. They told 168.am that there is even a criminal case being initiated, which is being investigated by the Anti-Corruption Committee, and according to persistent rumors circulating in the SPU, Avag Rushanyan, through his daughter-in-law, Hambardzum Matevosyan’s aunt, asked the Deputy Prime Minister that he Sasu