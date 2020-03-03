Media: 23 Iranian MPs contract coronavirus and orders troops to fight coronavirus

Twenty-three Iranian MPs have contracted coronavirus, AP reported.

The Iranian health ministry reported the country’s first cases of coronavirus on February 19. Infected were detected in the city of Qom. The outbreak caused by the new coronavirus disease was recorded at the end of December 2019 in the Chinese Wuhan. The World Health Organization (WHO) recognized it as an international emergency. The cases have ben reported in over 70 countries.

Iran orders troops to fight coronavirus outbreak as 77 dead

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s supreme leader put the Islamic Republic’s armed forces on alert Tuesday to assist health officials in combating the outbreak of the new coronavirus — the deadliest outside of China — that authorities say has killed 77 people.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s decision was announced after state media broadcast images of the 80-year-old leader planting a tree wearing disposable gloves ahead of Iran’s upcoming arbor day, showing how concern about the virus now reaches up to the top of the country’s Shiite theocracy. Iranian media reported that 23 members of parliament now had the virus, as did the head of the country’s emergency services.

“Whatever helps public health and prevents the spread of the disease is good and what helps to spread it is sin,” Khamenei said, who has not worn gloves at past arbor day plantings.