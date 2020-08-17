Mary Trump and Tony Schwartz to headline event for Super PAC seeking to oust Donald Trump: report

Two bestselling authors who have known President Donald Trump for decades are headling an event for a liberal Super PAC campaigning against the president.



“Mary Trump, the president’s niece, is doing a virtual event with Democratic donors to American Bridge tomorrow evening,” New York Times correspondent Shane Goldmacher reported Monday. “She’ll be doing a conversation with former Trump ghostwriter Tony Schwartz.”

Mary Trump is the author of 2020 bestselling book, Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man. Schwartz is the co-author of the president’s bestselling 1987 book Trump: The Art of the Deal.

“Mary Trump’s book is extremely critical of President Trump and has been a best-seller but actively headlining a Democratic super PAC event is a new step in terms of political engagement,” Goldmacher noted.