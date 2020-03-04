Man throws explosive at prosecutor’s car in Yerevan, threatens and pursues him

YEREVAN. – A man, who threw an explosive at a prosecutor’s car in Yerevan and threatened and pursued him, has been charged, the press service of the Investigative Committee of Armenia informed.

Based on the evidence obtained in the criminal case being investigated by the Investigative Committee, it was found that this person, dissatisfied with the administrative decision made regarding a road accident he was involved in, threatened to kill a police officer and his child unless a favorable decision was reached. A criminal case has been launched in this connection.

Subsequently, this citizen met with the prosecutor in charge of the above-mentioned criminal case and, displaying aggressive behavior and making offensive expressions, complained about the impartiality of the investigation.

Sometime thereafter, he again went to the prosecutor’s office, met with this prosecutor in the parking lot, and threatened him with the same reason, but then he pursued with his car the prosecutor who was leaving with his car, abruptly stopped his car in front of the prosecutor’s car, forced him to stop, he attempted to open the door of the prosecutor’s car, hit the glass of the door with a screwdriver, and then left.

Sometime later, he again went to the prosecutor’s office to damage this prosecutor’s property, and threw a homemade explosive at the windscreen of the prosecutor’s car and damaged it.

This person has been charged.

He was arrested.

The investigation is still in progress.