Malkhas Amoyan dedicates Champion’s title to all Armenians and Yazidis

“The Armenian wrestling team was represented by 8 athletes at the 2021 World Wrestling Championships in Oslo, Head Coach of the Armenian team Eduard Sahakyan told a press conference in Yerevan. The coach assessed the performance of the Armenian team as good and satisfactory. “We have a world champion. Other two wrestlers were close to win medals. The team was placed the 8th in the standings. This is our achievement in the Oslo tournament,” Sahakyan said.

The coach praised Malkhas Amoyan, won the world title noting despite his young age, the wrestler showed his professional qualities and that his success was expected. “Malkhas bouts were impressive. He struggled hard and overcame all rivals,” said Sahakyan.

Amoyan was present at the press conference, expressed his gratitude to all Armenian and Yazidis, dedicating the victory to them. “I see how they celebrated my victory. Among my future plans are champion’s titles at the Olympic games as well as European and world tournaments,” said the wrestler.