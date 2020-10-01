Macron will present to the EU the possibility of removing Turkey from the Minsk Group. Charlie Weimers

The European Council is holding a closed-door meeting on Artsakh, during which French President Emanuel Macron has confirmed that he has facts about Turkey’s support for the Syrian Islamists in Azerbaijan. As reports “Armenpress”, Charlie Weimers, a member of the Council of Europe, wrote about this on his Twitter microblog.

“Emanuel Macron confirms that France has evidence that Turkey supports the Syrian Islamists in Azerbaijan. “He will ask the European Union whether it intends to condemn Turkey’s involvement in the conflict, whether it is considering withdrawing Turkey from the OSCE Minsk Group,” Weimers wrote.

In the early morning of September 27, Azerbaijan started active shelling along the line of contact with Artsakh. Peaceful settlements, including the capital Stepanakert, were also shelled. A total of 11 people were killed in Artsakh as a result of the Azeri attack. The Azerbaijani Armed Forces also targeted the military-civilian infrastructure of the Republic of Armenia, as a result of which one civilian was killed and a civilian bus was burnt by an ATS belonging to the Azerbaijani Armed Forces. Evidence of Turkish involvement has been found. In September, a Turkish F-16 fighter shot down a Su-25 attacker of the Armenian Air Force in the airspace of Armenia, killing the pilot. The Armenian Armed Forces has 103 victims, about 120 wounded with various degrees of bodily injuries. A general mobilization has been declared in Armenia և in Artsakh և a general state of mobilization. As a result of the actions unleashed by Azerbaijan in the direction of Artsakh, according to verified information, the Azerbaijani side has about 1280 casualties and 2700 wounded. The enemy lost 90 ATS, 12 helicopters, 181 armored vehicles, 4 planes, 2 “Smerch”, 3 TOS-1A heavy artillery system.