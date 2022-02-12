Macron warren Pashinyan, “We are not making efforts to release the captives so that later Armenia will imprison them.” Murad Papazyan ․

Macron told Pashinyan, “We are not making efforts to release the captives so that later Armenia will imprison them.” Murad Papazyan ․ Factor.am: Macron told Pashinyan, “We are not making efforts to release the captives so that later Armenia will imprison them.” Murad Papazyan ․ Factor.am: Factor.am writes ․

On January 8, the Coordinating Council of Armenian Companies of France (CCAF) in Paris organized the traditional annual dinner of the Armenian community, which was attended by the French political elite with its outstanding representatives. Unlike previous years, this time the President of France was not present. Factor. speaks with CCAF Co-Chair, ARF Bureau member Murad Papazyan about the reasons for the absence of Emanuel Macron at the dinner, France’s involvement in supporting Armenia, and other issues. –

Mr. Papazyan, on January 8, the Armenian community in France held its traditional dinner. This time the French political elite took part in it. The President of France Emanuel Macron was not present. Was his absence connected with the negotiations over Ukraine or were there other reasons? – Yes, that was the reason. He left Moscow on the day of the supper and then went to Berlin. One week ago, on February 1, we met at the Elysee Palace. We were discussing the organization of the dinner until 9 o’clock at night. It was clear a week ago that he would be present at the dinner, but when the situation around Ukraine became tense, he decided to go to a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Since France has assumed the presidency of the Council of the European Union, Macron had to deal with those negotiations. I should mention that in any case, this time the dinner with its participants was unprecedented. The Prime Minister of France, the President of the Senate, various ministers, the mayor of Paris, who is also a candidate in the presidential election, deputies, presidents of some regions, presidential candidate Valerie Pécres and others were present. Every year many politicians take part in the dinner, but this year their number was much more.