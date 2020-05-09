fbpx

Gagrule.net

Gagrule.net is a nonpartisan, nonprofit media platform. Our platform is News, Views, Interviews worldwide

Libyan Army shoots down 2nd Turkish aircraft west of Tripoli

by Leave a Comment

BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:10 P.M.) – The Libyan National Army (LNA) has shot down a second Turkish aircraft near the Al-Watiyah Airbase in the western region of the country.

According to a field report, the Libyan National Army’s air defense forces spotted and shot down a Turkish unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) that was attempting to bomb their positions at the Al-Watiyah Airbase.

This is the second Turkish aircraft that the Libyan National Army has shot down near the Al-Watiyah Airbase and the third UAV to downed in the last 24 hours.

The Turkish-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) recently suffered heavy losses during their failed bid to capture the Al-Watiyah Airbase.Since then, the Government of National Accord forces and their Turkish allies have been trying to weaken the Libyan National Army’s resolve by repeatedly bombing them at the Al-Watiyah Airbase.

Source: https://www.almasdarnews.com/article/libyan-army-shoots-down-2nd-turkish-aircraft-west-of-tripoli/

0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.