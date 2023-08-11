Lavrov offered to open the Aghdam road, a day later, Lachin. “Commercial”

“Kommersant”, quoting an official of the Russian State Department, writes that Russia proposed to open the Aghdam and Lachin roads, to which the Azerbaijani and Karabakh sides initially agreed.

According to an official familiar with the regional situation, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov proposed opening the Aghdam road first, through which the Red Cross vehicles would deliver what is needed to Nagorno Karabakh, and a day later, according to Moscow’s proposal, the Lachin road would be opened.

“Such an option was brought to a high level of preparation,” said the interlocutor of “Kommersant”.

But, according to him, the Armenians of Karabakh set a condition that Lachin should be opened not one day later, but at the same time, and then they demanded that Azerbaijani goods should not be delivered through Aghdam. Then the scandal related to Vagif Khachatryan happened and the compromise did not happen.

According to the interlocutor of “Kommersant”, the situation in Moscow is considered very serious and they consider that Baku is not inclined to make concessions.

“All the attempts to somehow calm the situation, which we, Western, international organizations undertake, do not lead to anything. Baku is not backing down,” the official said, adding that the authorities of Karabakh are also persistent, in particular, they rejected the option of using the Aghdam road.

