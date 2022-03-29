LAUSD President Kelly Gonez and ANCA-WR’s Education Committee to Host Training Series on Armenian Genocide for L.A. Teachers and Families

PRESS RELEASE

Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) Board President, Kelly Gonez has partnered with the Armenian National Committee of America – Western Region’s (ANCA-WR) Education Committee to host a series of webinars for educators and families, focused on effective methods for implementing the Armenian Genocide education in classrooms and promoting cross-cultural understanding in the community.

“This series continues our commitment as a school district to ensure that the Armenian Genocide is not only taught but that it is a critical lesson in recognizing cultural heritage and tolerance across lines of difference,” said Board President Kelly Gonez. “This series will provide our educators with resources to meaningfully integrate powerful lessons in our K-12 classrooms. I’m grateful to the ANCA-WR Education Committee for their ongoing partnership.”

“As we get close to the 107th Anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, opportunities such as these are key to support educators with the most up-to-date educational resources and best practices for integrating the history of the Armenian Genocide effectively across the curriculum,” remarked ANCA-WR Education Committee’s Vice-Chair, Sedda Antekelian. “LAUSD Board President Kelly Gonez and her team are committed to ensuring that educators across the district are trained and supported in this way and that this chapter in Armenian history is covered in the classroom and not forgotten.” she continued.

On March 30, 2022, the first webinar will be hosted for Elementary teachers, where the presenters will introduce teachers to a variety of educational resources that will support the themes of cross-cultural understanding, belonging, and community responsibility through the lens of Armenian culture and history. On the following day, Middle and High School teachers will engage with these themes and will learn about stories of survival and resilience as well as the unique role that the U.S. played in providing humanitarian support during and after the Armenian Genocide.

On April 20, 2022, a webinar will be hosted for families that will focus on how to have meaningful conversations about culture and identity to expand their skills for social-emotional learning and how to be responsible citizens in their community.

Space for this workshop is limited. Educators will also receive 1.5 hours towards a salary point. Interested participants can register at http://bit.ly/teachersessions.

