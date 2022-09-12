Karabakh ombudsman: 2 houses damaged after Azerbaijan fired at Karmir Shuka, Taghavard villages

At around 4:00 am to 4:30 am on Monday, the Azerbaijani side opened fire—using various types and calibers of firearms—from the positions located in front of the Karmir Shuka and Taghavard villages of the Martuni region of the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh). Artsakh Human Rights Ombudsman Gegham Stepanyan informed about this on Facebook.

“According to verified information, as a result of Azerbaijan’s criminal actions, two residential houses were damaged in the Karmir Shuka community. In the case of one of the houses, the bullet hit the balcony door of the second floor and penetrated into the room of the house. All 4 members of the family, including one minor, were in the place and woke up from the gunshots.

In another case, a fired bullet hit a shed adjoining a residential building.

One house was damaged in the Taghavard community, and a DSHK large-caliber machine gun bullet was found in the yard of a nearby house.

The work of collecting facts on the damages among the civilian population by the Ombudsman’s staff continues.

These actions are another proof of Azeri criminal behavior against the life, physical and psychological integrity of the people of Artsakh, the policy of ethnic cleansing carried out against the people of Artsakh, the purpose of which is to terrorize people living in Artsakh and disrupt their normal life and activities,” the Artsakh ombudsman added.