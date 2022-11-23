Karabakh acting FM: We have only one task—which is to save Artsakh, David Babayan, who was dismissed Wednesday

David Babayan, who was dismissed Wednesday from the position of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) and was appointed the acting Minister of Foreign Affairs, made a respective post on Facebook.

“Changes in the government are an objective process. After all, you can’t hold the same position all your life. That is why it is important to treat everything calmly, which is especially true for real statesmen. I continue my work, this does not affect the work of the Foreign Ministry, my devotion, and my spirit is unshakable, do not even think about it.

Any changes should be aimed at improving work efficiency. I’ve always talked about it, never talked behind anyone’s back. Yes, changes are needed, but it must be done in such a way that the main focus is on professionals and patriots.