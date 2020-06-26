June 26 – Armenian Air Force Day congratulations…

YEREVAN, JUNE 26, ARMENPRESS. June 26 is celebrated as the Air Force Day in the Armenian Armed Forces.

Armenian defense minister’s spokesperson Shushan Stepanyan said on Facebook that this year marks the 28th anniversary of the formation of the Armenian Air Force.

“On the occasion of this day we congratulate the pilots and the crew of the Air Force, as well as all of us, wishing a peaceful sky.

If necessary, the combat divisions of the Armenian Air Force will bring their major contribution to ensuring the country’s defense and security”, she said.