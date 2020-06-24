It’s getting serious: Armenia surpasses US in number of COVID-19 cases per one million inhabitants, Report

Armenia ranked 11th in the number of COVID-19 cases per one million inhabitants, thus, leaving the US behind.

COVID-19: Armenia reports 711 new cases, 14 deaths in past 24 hours

According to the latest data, Armenia has already recorded 21,717 cases – that is 7,329 cases per million people. In the meantime, the US has 2,424,492 COVID-19 cases, but 7,326 cases per million people.

In this regard, Peru is currently ranked 10th (7,913 per million, a total of 260,810 cases).

As before, Qatar, San Marino, and the Vatican are the top three countries in the world in this respect.

711 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been registered in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 21,717, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention said today.

653 more patients have recovered. The total number of recoveries has reached 10,797.

14 people have died in one day, raising the death toll to 386.

The number of active cases stands at 10,404.

The number of people who had a coronavirus but died from other disease has increased by 4. The total number of these cases has reached 130.

So far, 100,400 people have passed COVID-19 testing.