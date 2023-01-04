Irvine: A Special Screening Event of the investigative documentary “Motherland” directed by journalist Vic Gerami. Wed, Jan 25, 2023, 5:45 PM

Location

Location 1 Civic Center Plaza Irvine, CA 92606

University of California, Irvine in cooperation with the City of Irvine, with hosts Vice Mayor Tammy Kim and Professor Kev Abazajian invite you to a special screening of the multi-award winning documentary feature film, ‘Motherland.’

‘﻿Motherland’ is an ‘Official Selection’ in (63) film festivals and has won (38) awards. It was shortlisted for Film Independent’s ‘Spirit Awards’ and Oscar-qualified.

Hosts: University of California, Irvine, City of Irvine Vice Mayor Tammy Kim, UCI Center for Armenian Studies, UCI Armenian American Alumni Chapter, UCI Armenian Students’ Association, ANCA OC.

This is a FREE Event and F﻿REE Parking Outside City Hall

Location: Irvine City Council Chambers, 1 Civic Center Plaza, Irvine, CA 92606

Synopsis: Written, produced, and directed by journalist & activist Vic Gerami, ‘Motherland’ is an investigative documentary feature film about Azerbaijan’s and Turkey’s unprovoked genocidal attack on Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) in 2020, the massacre of 5000+ people, and the two nations’ ongoing campaign of hate violence, and disinformation against the indigenous Armenians.

Schedule:

5:45 PM Pre-Screening Reception

6﻿:25 PM Welcome & Opening Remarks

6﻿:35 PM Screening

8﻿:30 PM Moderated Q&A

L﻿earn More: MotherlandDoc.com

Share this...

Pinterest Email Google Linkedin

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

