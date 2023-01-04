Irvine: A Special Screening Event of the investigative documentary “Motherland” directed by journalist Vic Gerami. Wed, Jan 25, 2023, 5:45 PM

Location
Location 1 Civic Center Plaza Irvine, CA 92606
University of California, Irvine in cooperation with the City of Irvine, with hosts Vice Mayor Tammy Kim and Professor Kev Abazajian invite you to a special screening of the multi-award winning documentary feature film, ‘Motherland.’
‘Motherland’ is an ‘Official Selection’ in (63) film festivals and has won (38) awards. It was shortlisted for Film Independent’s ‘Spirit Awards’ and Oscar-qualified.
Hosts: University of California, Irvine, City of Irvine Vice Mayor Tammy Kim, UCI Center for Armenian Studies, UCI Armenian American Alumni Chapter, UCI Armenian Students’ Association, ANCA OC.
This is a FREE Event and FREE Parking Outside City Hall
Synopsis: Written, produced, and directed by journalist & activist Vic Gerami, ‘Motherland’ is an investigative documentary feature film about Azerbaijan’s and Turkey’s unprovoked genocidal attack on Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) in 2020, the massacre of 5000+ people, and the two nations’ ongoing campaign of hate violence, and disinformation against the indigenous Armenians.
Schedule:
5:45 PM Pre-Screening Reception
6:25 PM Welcome & Opening Remarks
6:35 PM Screening
8:30 PM Moderated Q&A
