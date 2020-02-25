fbpx

Iran deputy health minister tests positive for coronavirus

The head of Iran‘s counter-coronavirus taskforce has tested positive for coronavirus, a spokesperson for the country’s health ministry has said, according to the report by The Independent.

Iraj Harichi, the country’s deputy health minister, has been infected with the disease and placed under quarantine, the spokesperson added.

Mr Harichi appeared uncomfortable and could be seen sweating during a press conference on Monday, the source said.

After the announcement confirming Mr Harichi had the virus, the deputy health minister posted a video saying he had the disease and had quarantined himself at home. He promised the authorities would defeat the virus, which is also known as Covid-19.

