In the morning, the Defense Army inflicted a precision Attack on the enemy’s manpower, which was trying to advance in the morning.

On the night of November 2, light 3, the Defense Army troops fought defensive battles in the east, south-east and south directions. His subdivisions fired at the vehicles, manpower, as well as 1 tank in the mentioned areas.

In a small part of the front line in the eastern direction, due to tactical reasons, the Defense Army forces withdrew, occupying more favorable areas for further combat operations.

In the morning, the Defense Army inflicted heavy artillery fire on the enemy military personnel attempting to advance in the southern direction, causing losses, forcing them to retreat to the starting positions. The army units also silenced the offensive activity of the enemy forces in the northern direction. Attempts by hostile forces to take the tactical advantage at this point continue. The Defense Army controls the operative-tactical situation.