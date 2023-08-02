Ruben Vardanyan

In his interview with “Euronews,” Aliyev openly admits that his life’s mission is to win the war. This statement is of significant importance as it indicates that Azerbaijan never wanted a peaceful solution to the problem. Aliyev suggests that the Karabakh Armenians, who now constitute 99.9% of the population, must either become Azerbaijani citizens or leave the land.

This amounts to an announcement of genocide, which he had planned long ago and is currently executing through the blockade of Artsakh. Aliyev labels the November 9 declaration as an act of capitulation by Armenia and calls for “realizing the balance of power,” implying that his army is stronger. This is the rationale behind Azerbaijan’s so-called peace treaty.

Despite appearing to engage in the peace process, the reality on the ground has nothing to do with peace. By adopting this policy, Aliyev challenges the entire European system of values and international law, as he seeks to resolve issues through force, disregarding international law and moral norms. The problem of Artsakh goes beyond mere food. By depriving us of food and medicine, Azerbaijan aims to create conditions that force us to abandon our homeland. This clearly constitutes a policy of ethnic cleansing and forced deportation. How many times must Azerbaijan demonstrate its criminal intentions before the international community acts to prevent the human tragedy in Artsakh? We will not abandon our struggle, but we need the acknowledgement of the situation and real actions to avert this dangerous scenario.

Share this...

Pinterest Email Google Linkedin

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

