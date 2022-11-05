In cormorant (Minnesota), a dog named Duke was elected mayor 4 times. in Armenia Pashinyan was elected by force of the street

Years ago, in one of the small American towns, Cormorant (Minnesota), a dog named Duke was elected mayor 4 times.

There, the position of mayor was on a public basis, and the dog coped with his duties quite successfully. Otherwise, the citizens would not have voted for him 4 times. And in another small town (Talkitna, Alaska), for example, a cat was elected mayor. In another small town in Kentucky, a dog was elected mayor again. It was a French bulldog named Wilbur. Why did I remember these episodes? Let me explain: if Armenia is led by someone who, four and a half years after he was appointed as the prime minister by force of the street, does the opposite of what he promised during the events of April 2018, then wouldn’t it be better if we appointed a prime minister instead, for example, Bezoaryan? the goat an animal which is registered in the Red Book. Either it would bring a lot of tourists to Armenia, developing the economy, or it would not promise us anything. And the people would finally understand that they are the master of their heads. And one should not dream of the arrival of a “savior”, but try to regulate one’s own life.

And when he understood that, he wouldn’t have made someone like Nikola a tyrant over his head four and a half years ago. A tyrant who bows before the enemy. And opens the gates of the country in front of him. And when the opposition tries to remove that “savior” from power, they say that “if there is no Nikol, then who will be in his place?” If this were told to an alien, the latter would be surprised at what kind of grace the person called Nikol has, that a large mass of a people does not see him as an alternative. And that’s why he doesn’t try to take steps towards having another leader instead of that person. Especially since the opposition presents a vision of what Armenia should be like after removing Nikol. And at the household level, someone with little to no knowledge is guided when looking for a job, not by who the boss is, with other working conditions and including the amount of salary. However, that same person and many others like him choose the future of the country not based on conditions, but on the basis of who the person is. Such a paradoxical reality…

Vakhtang Siradeghyan