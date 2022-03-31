In 4 years, all the terms were distorted, the values ​​were destroyed

When you go deeper into what titanic work Nikol Pashinyan and his teammates have done in these 4 years to destroy national and state values,

you are simply amazed at their energy and diligence. For 4 years the terms “robbery” and “corruption” were used so much that even non-literate shepherds believed that the reason for all our misfortunes, all our misfortunes, was “robbers and corrupt people.” As a result of talking a lot about that robbery and corruption, all the previous authorities were labeled robbers, traitors, criminals, convincing everyone that no official who worked until 2018 worked clean, they only thought about their pockets and getting rich.

It is true that no one’s guilt has been proven by the court verdict yet, but they are people, they are afraid to sit down, they get paid, they run away from the country and involuntarily confirm that they are robbers and corrupt. And the label sticks to a person very quickly, getting rid of the label is a difficult and torturous process. So, let us state that people nailed in the consciousness that for 30 and more years all the presidents and prime ministers, ministers, and deputies of this country are robbers and have sucked the blood of the people.

The label of a robber and a criminal was also attached to all the fighters, especially the generals, the military, who, according to Pashinyan’s theory, robbed the army like mice stealing seeds, sowed wheat in the occupied lands, and made money. . They started all the high-ranking military and deputy defense ministers (the first victim was General Manvel, against whom so much dissatisfaction was accumulated that people gladly believed the version of robbery from the army), initiated criminal cases against the chiefs of staff and even called the Artsakh SIS and NSS To testify.

Ordinary people may think, well, if they are guilty, they should be held accountable and judged. But there is no question of the guilty and the innocent, there is a problem ․ To make a list of the guilty in the minds of the people, to create an image of the eternal guilty, so that when what happens in the country, they point out, here are the guilty. And since there were many participants in the Artsakh war, people with positions and status in the army, people involuntarily began to think that all the soldiers and generals were robbers, they robbed the army, did not fight for the country, only got income, and it was them We lost the war in 2020 through no fault of our own. This is the second result achieved by the current government, discrediting the Artsakh wars, instilling a negative attitude towards those who fought in the wars and the military.

The process of discrediting people and values ​​did not end with this: the Nicolaitans did everything during these years to fight for the homeland, the Artsakh war, the independence and recognition of Artsakh as ideas, to level the ground. They also discredited the intellectuals and journalists, the old and new oppositionists, businessmen and workers in the state system, the people of Syunik and Vanadzor. Everyone was labeled, blackened, presented as sold out, unprincipled, fighting for the position, dead and scared of money.

And what a fantastic work they did with ideas, values, traditions! The terms “homeland” and “patriotism”, “Armenian history” and “Armenian literature”, “Armenian Genocide” and “genocide recognition process” gradually began to be pushed out of public discourse and textbooks. Stateless and anti-national individuals came to the fore, began to create weather in the country, write laws and concepts, make reforms, start working in state systems, participate in consultations with Pashinyan. They showed in every way that these are the ones who make decisions in the country now, a lot depends on their opinion. And they started talking not about Artsakh and Armenia, traditions and history, but about discrimination against sexual minorities, domestic violence, secession from Russia,

And finally, they completely discredited many valuable expressions and terms. For example, the term “peace” was fully equated with defeat and kneeling before the enemy. The word “peace” was so discredited that when using it, normal people feel guilty towards the victims and Artsakh. Because they nailed in the minds of normal people that peace is equated with capitulation, defeat, loss of the homeland, pitiful behavior, poverty, giving up your land and dignity.

When you say peace, you mean to give what the Turks and Azeris want, just so that he does not come at us with a weapon and kill us. Meanwhile, after the defeat of 2020, it was possible to stop all the expenses all over the country, not to make absurd plans, not to go on meaningless business trips, not to pay millions, not to have asphalt and elections, but to direct all means to arming the army and buying defense weapons. Former Prime Minister Hrant Bagratyan says that defense weapons are several times cheaper than offensive weapons, could it have been done at least? I am sure that the citizens of the Republic of Armenia, like one person, would agree to suffer deprivation for several years so that the army could be restored and armed.

But since the plans of the defeated government do not include preserving the sovereignty of the country and protecting the borders of our country, so they have taken the path of dissolving the army and are talking only about peace after the defeat of 2020. As a result, they do not buy weapons, the General Staff of the Armed Forces has not had a chief for more than a month, the Minister of Defense is busy with the elections of Garik Sargsyan, Eduard Aghajanyan and Maria Karapetyan state that leaving Artsakh part of Azerbaijan is a matter for discussion, Khachatur Sukiasyan Pashinyan concludes that there is nothing terrible in Azerbaijan’s 5 demands, and that Azerbaijan recognized the territorial integrity of Armenia back in the 90s, and calls on the parties to withdraw from their positions on a mirror basis. Then it turns out

In a word, they destroyed the values ​​and traditions, trampled on the dignity and self-love of the Armenians.

Sveta Martirosyan

Ամբողջական հոդվածը կարող եք կարդալ այս հասցեով՝ : https://hraparak-am.translate.goog/post/8378cdda6053b6b9fe6db0086a2e2899?_x_tr_sl=hy&_x_tr_tl=en&_x_tr_hl=en&_x_tr_pto=nui,sc

