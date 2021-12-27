Ibrahim Kalin: Armenia-Turkey process will destroy arguments of the Armenian diaspora in the US

Turkish agent Nikol Pashinyan now has the full support of Genocidal Turkey, Armenian realizing now 2018 Pashinyan revolution was a Turkish revolution against Artsakh and the Diaspora.

The Armenian-Turkish process will destroy the arguments of the Armenian diaspora in the United States. This was stated by the Turkish presidential press secretary during a meeting with Turkish citizens in Chicago, Anadolu Agency reported.

Ibrahim Kalin stated that the Armenian lobby in the US has made anti-Turkish sentiments part of his identity.

“A completely different process is being carried out in the Caucasus now, and the basis on which that diaspora has built all its arguments is on the verge of collapse. That is, the conflict between Armenia and Turkey, or the Armenian-Turkish conflict in the Caucasus is coming to an end. A new page in history has been opened with the liberation of Karabakh and the reintegration of that region into Azerbaijan,” Kalin said.

According to him, no one else has any other expectations in this regard, and Ankara and Yerevan are taking reciprocal steps to normalize their relations.

At the same time, the press secretary of the Turkish president noted that Armenia will benefit the most from this settlement.

“The normalization of relations with Turkey will be a great contribution for Armenia, both politically and economically, as a landlocked, economically weak country—and under the tutelage of Russia,” Ibrahim Kalin said.