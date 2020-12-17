I WISH, BUT LET’S SEE IT TO BELIEVE IT … Menendez, Hollen, Zemenidis, Titus agree: Biden election changes data in Eastern Mediterranean

A new chapter in the US strategic role for security and stability in the region is expected to open in January, with the inauguration of new US President Joe Biden. This change consists of strengthening Greek-American relations, a more active role in the Cyprus issue, pressures on the Turkish side to respect international law and a new philosophy both at the diplomatic and operational-military levels.

This conclusion emerges from the positions of members of the Senate and Congress, but also from the Greek Minister of National Defense and the Prime Minister’s Adviser on Security at the “2nd Conference on Southeastern Europe and the Eastern Mediterranean”. The work was carried out on Wednesday, December 16 by the Delphi Economic Forum and the Hellenic American Leadership Council. Maryland Sen.

Chris Van Hollen has made it clear that a change of president is changing the situation in the region. As he explained, the new American President, Joe Biden, monitors and has special knowledge and experience for the developments in the wider region that are not limited only to the aggressive behavior of Turkey or the Cyprus issue. There is a new approach that follows developments with Turkey, Syria, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Russia and the Kurdish. The approach to the issue of sanctions is being revised under a new security architecture in the region, where the basic doctrine will be the observance of International Law.

The Senator made special reference to Turkey, which should respect international law and its relations with Russia and its influence in the region. The upgrade of the friendly relations between the USA and Greece was also pointed out by the director of the Hellenic American Leadership Council, Mr. Edi Zemenidis, referring to the historical roots of the relations between the USA and Greece, but also the balancing role that Congress and Senate will play in the region. As he explained, after the elections, new balances emerge between the two bodies, namely the Congress and the Senate, with the new US President having a deep knowledge of these relations. The Minister of National Defense, Mr. Nikolaos Panagiotopoulos, expressed the assessment that the handling of Greek-Turkish relations is in the right direction. He noted that the United States recognizes the problem and would like a clearer stance on Turkey than on Europe. However, as Mr. Panagiotopoulos explained, we must respect the rules and the way Europe works, which goes one step at a time.

It did not downplay the decision of the Summit, as the threat of harsh sanctions against Turkey alone resulted in the escalation of tensions on the part of the neighboring country. Finally, he referred to the new budget passed by Parliament for the modernization and strengthening of weapons systems. The new budget, in addition to meeting defense spending needs, which had arisen in previous years due to budgetary weakness, is also a message that Greece is not negotiating its sovereign rights. Greece is open to dialogue but not under threat or in violation of international law. New Jersey Senator Robert Menendez said he was disappointed with the outcome of the summit, as he would expect Europe to be bolder in dealing with Turkey’s aggressive behavior.

As he explained, at a time when Turkey is escalating its aggressive behavior, not only towards Greece, decisions should not be taken, which could be seen as a reward for such behavior. Regarding the new government under President Biden, he believes that Greece-US relations will be upgraded, emphasizing his philhellenic relations and his deep knowledge of foreign policy. Ms. Dina Titus, a Greek-born member of the US Congress, listed a number of positive US and US interventions in the region, such as the reaction to Turkey’s plan to turn Hagia Sophia in Istanbul into a museum or other historically related issues. with the Cypriot. Ms. Titus believes that the role of Congress for the region will be more effective and balanced, mainly due to the new President Biden and the removal of the outgoing President Trump.

