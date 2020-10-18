Hydrologist comments on Azerbaijani aspirations about the Khudaferin Dam

The reservoir built near the Khudaferin bridge on Araks River has been one of the main military targets of the Azerbaijani forces in the recent days. The reservoir has been build through funding from the Islamic Republic and used mainly secure water supply of Iran.



Advisor to Artsakh Republic President Davit Babayan earlier informed that the Turkish-Azerbaijani terrorist forces attempt to damage the reservoir at any cost, while the representative of the Ministry of Defense Artsrun Hovhannisyan warned against possible ecological disaster.

What reservoir is targeted by the Azerbaijani forces and what consequences the possible strike of the enemy forces may have? The matter is about Khoda Afarin Dam which is located on the border of Iran and Artsakh. Khoda is the Persian word for “God” and the Dam was named by Iranians in the name of God. The Dam built on Araks river was inaugurated in 2010.

Its purpose was hydroelectric power generation and irrigation of some 75,000 ha land in northers regions of the Islamic Republic.

Considering the acute ecological situation in Iran, especially in northern provinces, the shortage of water resources amid the climate change as well as the watershed in the area, the dam is considered as a “Gift from God” for Iran. Like in 2016, the Azerbaijani forces have again targeted the dam, aiming to damage it.

If the dam is damaged by the Azerbaijani forces, it will have the worst effect on Iran as the nearby villages may suffer losses.

Hydrologist Qnarik Hovhannisyan told Panorama.am that the Khoda Afarin Dam feeds Lake Urmia which is one of the largest saltwater lakes. “Urmia river rises from Lake Urmia flowing through Atropatene and used for irrigation of nearby lands and water supply of villages. Those settlements will also suffer major losses. Apart from that, if damaged, the water may wear away of the land topsoil, causing soil erosion. In other words, amid the ongoing climate changes, any damage to the dam may cause a natural disaster.”

Qnarik Hovhannisyan calls on the adversary not to threaten with strikes at the dam as a similar disaster Azerbaijan may face itself.



“If we target Mingachevir reservoir, the waters may run off a significant part of Azerbaijan, including Baku. The mentioned reservoir is two or three times larger than Akhuryan dam in Armenia. Thus they should take time to ponder before threatening us,” said Hovhannisyan.