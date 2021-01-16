Hrant Dink commemoration to be held online due to pandemic

January 19 marks the 14th year since journalist Hrant Dink was murdered. This year’s commemoration ceremony will be held online due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Every year since his passing, Dink was commemorated in front of Agos newspaper in Şişli, İstanbul at the time and place where he was assassinated. However, this year, the commemoration will be held online due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.



Hrant’s Friends from around the world will meet on the website www.hranticinadaleticin.org (for Hrant, for justice) at 2.45 p.m. on January 19. Then, they will symbolically place their banners that read “Buradasın Ahparig” (You are here, brother) in the place where Dink was murdered.



The commemorative speech held on behalf of Hrant’s Friends every year will also be broadcast on the same website. On January 19, broadcasts about Hrant Dink will also be aired during the day.



The online commemoration is the case only this year.