How and for what purpose does Azerbaijan’s money flow to RA? Nairi Hohikyan

Nairi Khokhikyan writes on his Facebook page: In 2017, there were two big uproars in Azerbaijan related to international corruption revelations and money laundering with the participation of Europe. Maltese journalist Daphne Galizia did an investigation and published a series of articles under the title “Azerbaijani Laundry”, revealing how the wife of the then prime minister of Malta, Joseph Muscat, was connected to an offshore company registered in Panama that received money from the Azerbaijani authorities. In 2017, Bulgarian journalist Dilyana Gaitanjieva told me about the Maltese journalist Daphne, worrying that Daphne’s life might be in danger as she investigates dirty deals in Azerbaijan. The anxiety had its reasons. Daphne Galizia revealed that since 2013, the Maltese government has announced tenders for the construction of a power plant on the island and later to supply it with liquefied gas, which was won by the “Electrogas” company. It turns out that its main owner is the Azerbaijani state oil company “Socar”. “Socar” bought gas from “Shell” for about 113 million dollars and sold it to the government of Malta for 153 million dollars, getting a profit of 40 million dollars. In addition to this, according to the contract, liquefied natural gas was to be converted into electricity in Malta and supplied to the EU. Daphne Galizia revealed that Malta bought gas almost twice as expensive as the open market prices through a secret deal between the governments of Malta and Azerbaijan. In general, a money laundering transaction of more than 1 billion dollars has taken place annually. In addition, with another deal between Malta and Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijani company “Socar” signed a contract for the supply of natural liquid gas worth more than one billion euros per year, the profit from which should have entered the infrastructure budget of the EU. Every year Azerbaijan and EU member Malta have laundered billions of dollars through these transactions, but the most important fact for us is that about 10 billion dollars from Azerbaijan illegally entered the infrastructure budget of the EU. In October 2017, weeks after Daphne Galicia’s revelations were published, her car was blown up. Daphne was killed, which caused a great uproar in the journalistic community. Under the pressure of journalists and the general public, it was revealed that the mastermind of Daphne Galizia’s murder was the Azeri oil magnate Rovshan Tamrazov, carried out by Keith Schembri, the chief of staff of the then Prime Minister of Malta, Joseph Muscat, with the help of Jorgen Fenek, the head of the “Electrogas” company. In January 2020, the Prime Minister of Malta, Joseph Muscat, was forced to resign, but about 10 billion dollars, which came illegally from Azerbaijan to Malta and then to the EU’s infrastructure budget, remained in place. Investigative journalists suspect that this money is used for criminal purposes, for political corruption, transactions, trade. 2021 On July 17, Charles Michel, the President of the European Council of the EU, announced during his visit to Yerevan that the European Union will provide 2.6 billion euros of support to Armenia from its infrastructure budget for the development of small and medium-sized businesses, re-equipment of infrastructure, road construction, improvement of the metro, construction of schools, kindergartens. Armenia is very actively engaged in road construction, the improvement of sidewalks, and new buildings being built, and Armenians are satisfied and happy. And has anyone ever asked what kind of money is spent so lavishly and where does it flow to Armenia? For what and most importantly, at what price?