GREG HOSHARIAN AND THE ARMENIAN POPS PRESENT “ACOUSTIC FUSION”

Greg Hosharian the Armenian Pops Ensemble present Acoustic Fusion. A Jazz- Rock-Armenian-Classical fusion of original compositions and original arrangements.

This concert is the first of many of the Orchestra’s “Ensemble Series”, which will feature a smaller ensemble by Maestro Hosharian and members of the Armenian Pops Orchestra.

The concert will also be an album release of Maestro Hosharian’s new music and arrangements, which will benefit the Edward Hosharian Foundation, featuring special guest host, Anna Kachikyan from The Armenian Report.

Get ready to be fused from one style of music to another as Maestro Hosharian takes you on a musical journey!

Event to be held at the following time, date, and location:

Saturday, March 14, 2020 from 8:00 PM to 11:00 PM (PDT)

Live House

1534 N Highland Ave

Los Angeles, CA 90028

