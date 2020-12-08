Greece confirms EU will ‘react’ to Turkey with sanctions

Greece’s Foreign Affairs Minister Nikos Dendias has confirmed that the EU will react in response to Turkish provocation in the East Med following his meeting at the EU Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels on Monday, a fact that EU Commission Vice President Josep Borrell also hinted at.

“In today’s Council meeting there was an in-depth discussion of Turkey’s violations of international legality and all the Ministers of Foreign Affairs determined that Turkey has failed to grasp the positive message sent by the EU at the October European Council.

“In fact, Turkey continued its delinquent behaviour. And this, moreover, within a framework that is completely unacceptable: threatening Greece with war if it extends its territorial waters to 12 nautical miles.

“I highlight that the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), which provides for the extension of territorial waters to 12 nautical miles, is part of European Law. The European Union has ratified this Convention. Hence Turkey’s stance is a challenge to the Union as a whole.

Therefore, it was made clear that there must be a reaction to Turkey. And that is what will be discussed at the Council of Heads of State and Government this week,” Dendias said yesterday following the meeting.