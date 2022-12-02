George Soros “Open Society Foundations – the organization that put Nikol Pashinyan in Power and a big supporter of some Armenian Media like civil-net and EVN is reorganizing

George Soros “Open Society Foundations – the organization that put Nikol Pashinyan in Power and big supporter of some Armenian Media like civil-net and EVN

issued a statement informing that it is ceasing its activities as part of the “Open Society Foundations” network.

At this key stage of the organization’s transformation, Open Society Foundations – Armenia has expressed a preference to advance its work as a fully independent foundation, separate from the organization’s global network. Thus, Open Society Foundations – Armenia ceases its activities as part of the Open Society Foundations network. In 2023, a completely new, independent, local structure will be created, and additional information will be provided about its activity directions and strategy. This new structure will receive decreasing funding from the global fund until 2025.