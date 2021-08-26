France appoints new Ambassador to Armenia

Anne Louyot has been appointed as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the French Republic to Armenia. The news was shared by acting Ambassador Jonathan Lacôte. The decision of the appoointment has been published on the official website of the French Government on August 5.

“I wish her success in this difficult and interesting mission,” wrote Lacôte on his Facebook.

To note, prior to appointment, Anne Louyot served as Cooperation and Cultural Action advisor to the French Ambassador in Spain.