Expect everything from Nicole

The other day I made a post on my Facebook page. The content was this. “It will be very bad if it turns out that this was not an Armenian referendum,

Edik Andreasyan

but a gathering.” The last word angered many people, especially those who in one way or another are involved in the “HayaVote” initiative, have signed the relevant text or are going to go to community halls, marzpetars, and notary offices, and join the signature collection. In essence, this is our first attempt to come up with a civil legislative initiative and dictate the will of the people to the authorities.

This is a true manifestation of democracy, I would say at the highest level. Let me also say that I will go and sign the initiative personally, perhaps with a large group of my friends. Nevertheless, I am afraid that the RA authorities will use this initiative to serve their goals, that is, to gain temporary peace for Armenia at the price of recognizing Artsakh as part of Azerbaijan. Is it a paradox? Yes.

The organizers of the initiative are sure that if it comes to a referendum, and it is quite real, then the RA authorities cannot under any circumstances bring people to vote and force them to say “yes” to recognizing Artsakh as part of Azerbaijan. According to Avetik Chalabyan, let me say. “How do you imagine how this government will bring people to a referendum and force them to vote for the handover of Artsakh?” It’s impossible, I can’t imagine. The government cannot use the referendum to hand over Artsakh. It can’t be, I rule it out. On the contrary, we should use the referendum to delegitimize this government, to prevent them from handing over Artsakh.” The self-confidence of the political and social figure Avetik Chalabyan just kills me… In the sense of inspiring. It will be really wonderful if our people come and say “yes” by 90 percent to the most important demand of “HayaVote”. that is, to include such a provision in the Criminal Code. “Recognizing Artsakh as part of any other state on behalf of the Republic of Armenia is punishable by imprisonment for a period of 10-15 years.” And what will happen if the people don’t come, and what will happen if the people come and say “no”? “The organizers of HayaKve and the participants of the signature collection do not discuss this option and do not want to discuss it. I myself do not believe that our people are capable of being embarrassed to such an extent, but let’s not forget the famous saying: never say “never”. “The organizers of HayaKve and the participants of the signature collection do not discuss this option and do not want to discuss it. I myself do not believe that our people are capable of being embarrassed to such an extent, but let’s not forget the famous saying: never say “never”. “The organizers of HayaKve and the participants of the signature collection do not discuss this option and do not want to discuss it. I myself do not believe that our people are capable of being embarrassed to such an extent, but let’s not forget the famous saying: never say “never”.

We will make a big mistake if we forget for even a second who we are dealing with and what environment we are in after 2018. We have seen both war and capitulation, we have given thousands of victims and territories, but we had 2021. Extraordinary NA elections won by the same person whom we are trying to threaten with criminal liability if he recognizes Artsakh as part of Azerbaijan or another state. And are we not worried that he can win the referendum as well? In addition, the head of RA Day has already recognized Artsakh as part of Azerbaijan several times.

Moreover, this position of his was also defended in the European structures and in the collective West. How many high-ranking officials of the RA authorities have declared in open text: let’s give Artsakh, let’s survive, we will not risk the lives of 3 million for 120 thousand. And most painfully, how many people participated in the Yerevan rallies and marches in support of Artsakh, how many people joined the SOS Artsakh protest at the offices of the European Union, the United Nations and the embassies of the IC co-chair countries. In this disgraceful morale-psychological environment, anything is possible, even to receive a document on officially renouncing Artsakh through a referendum organized by the people’s initiative.

I see another danger after the realization of the patriotic goals of this initiative. Imagine a situation where, God forbid, we lose Artsakh as a result of the inaction and incompetence of the RA authorities, and Pashinyan continues to be the RA Prime Minister, because it was “not his fault”. Paul, Peter, Kirakos are guilty, but never himself. What could he do when Artsakh was handed over to him? Sounds familiar, isn’t it? And, then, who will we judge in 10-15 years? Nikoli, whose “immortal” signature may or may not be under the document recognizing Artsakh as part of Azerbaijan, because he may not even be asked.

HG. After all, Aro is not coming home from Washington, he is working on the issues of the surrender of Artsakh. They say there is new progress. At the last moment, we will give Aro a blow, he will pass. Otherwise, where is Nikol, where is the law?

Edik Andreasyan

