Erdoğan’s mysterious summer mansion in southwestern Turkey is unveiled

A Turkish architect has shared images of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s guesthouse in Turkey’s southwestern coastal town of Marmaris, which had remained shrouded in mystery since its completion three years ago.

The structure, completed in 2019 and known as Erdoğan’s “summer palace,’’ spans 85,000 square metres in the town’s Okluk Cove, features five buildings, Sözcü newspaper reported on Monday.

Architect Şefik Birkiye, who designed the complex that features a beach created with 10,966-square-meter landfill, cocks and bungalows, shared images of the palace, which reportedly cost 640 million liras ($73 million) on his personal website.

Erdoğan'ın 640 milyon TL maliyetle Marmaris'e yaptırdığı 'Yazlık Saray'ının fotoğrafları ilk kez ortaya çıktı. Fotoğrafları Saray'ın mimarı paylaştı.



İşte Erdoğan'ın 'Yazlık Saray'ı: pic.twitter.com/VYdB97OhaD — Aykırı (@aykiricomtr) July 5, 2021