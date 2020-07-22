Dr Fauci opens up about the harassment he faces for speaking up for public health: My inbox is ‘not good’

On Tuesday, in an interview with The New York Times‘ Jennifer Senior, Dr. Anthony Fauci opened up about the degree of harassment he faces over his public health recommendations in the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s disconcerting when you see people are not listening,” said Fauci. “I could show you some of the emails and texts I get — everybody seems to have my cellphone number — that are pretty hostile about what I’m doing, as if I’m encroaching upon their individual liberties.”

Asked to provide examples of the attacks, Fauci declined, but simply left it at, “It’s not good.”

Tension has existed between Fauci, who heads up the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and President Donald Trump, who has routinely offered sunny predictions about COVID-19 being on the brink of vanishing despite no scientific evidence. While Trump has denied any friction with Fauci, many of his supporters and even members of his own administration have attacked his public health recommendations as a threat to the president’s re-election.