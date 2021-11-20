Does Anna Hakobyan appoint commissioners to her financial donors?

By Lusine Shahverdyan

In fact, some suspect that this institution is being introduced in the office of the Diaspora Commissioner by the order of the Prime Minister’s wife, Anna Hakobyan. to reward his patrons and give them diplomatic status with the privileges that come with it. Being the representatives appointed by the Prime Minister, the commissioners can act on behalf of the state, solve certain issues, have free access to the state structures of the states, and influence the local Armenian community.

This is almost like a diplomatic passport, which, in fact, will give the green light to these “chosen ones”, and they, as we mentioned, will provide their services to Anna Hakobyan’s funds, why not also organize Pashinyan’s visits abroad.

Are there any candidates for commissioners, how many commissioners do they plan to appoint, who are they, and in general, who can apply for that status, what criteria are required? We have addressed these questions to the press service of the High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs, and we will present them as soon as we receive the answer.

Commissioners for Diaspora Affairs will soon be appointed in foreign countries. The change of a new status in the Law on Public Service was implemented on a 24-hour basis during the last session of the parliament.

According to the amendment, with the consent of the Prime Minister, the Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs in foreign countries may have commissioners for Diaspora Affairs appointed on a voluntary basis, as advisors, in other words, local “Sinanians”. They will not be paid, will not have a normal work schedule and working hours.

According to the project, the goal of the Institute of Commissioners for Diaspora Affairs is to develop the Armenia-Diaspora partnership, increase the efficiency of work in this field, ensure stable relations between the Armenian communities and target community potential, as well as preserve the Armenian identity, repatriate Armenians and Diaspora Armenians. supporting the organization. “

They will be appointed from the given country, they will not be sent on a business trip from Armenia, there will be people who know the local community, who are known by the local community.

They will be appointed by the Prime Minister on the proposal of the Chief Commissioner of the Diaspora. “They will provide professional advice in the above-mentioned areas of Armenia-Diaspora cooperation and will support the work carried out by the High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs in the field of cooperation with the Diaspora,” the new law states.

It turns out that ambassadors, consuls, officials with other status of diplomatic corps sent from Armenia to foreign countries, being paid from the RA state budget and receiving high salaries, do not make sufficient efforts to develop Armenia-Diaspora partnership, as well as preservation of Armenian identity, repatriation and other similar works. And now should it be implemented by dedicated, unpaid commissioners working on a voluntary basis? The question arises ․ Why and by what logic, only for the fact that they have the trust of the Prime Minister and are emissaries appointed by him? In general, why should the Chief Commissioner, as formulated in the law, be appointed on a voluntary basis, not by the Commissioner, but by the decision of the Prime Minister?

The law does not stipulate who can be appointed to those positions, except that he must be from the given state. And if we go further, then the relevant department deals with Armenia’s foreign policy, and the connection with the Diaspora is provided, as we mentioned, through ambassadors, consuls, now it turns out that Nikol Pashinyan is forming an alternative structure.

