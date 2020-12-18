Dan Cruickshank: Nagorno-Karabakh: priceless Christian artefacts are at risk of being destroyed

By Dan Cruickshank

In early 2018 I travelled to Palmyra in Syria to witness what Islamic State had done to the stupendous 2,000-year-old remains of this sublime classical city. What I saw was shocking. The most beautiful and best-preserved buildings had been targeted, their stones toppled and in some cases obliterated with high explosives. It was an extreme case of cultural cleansing.

Now the world is on the brink of another cultural and humanitarian catastrophe that, if unchecked, could be more destructive than the brutal attack on history unleashed in the Middle East five years ago by Isis.

Read more: https://www.thetimes.co.uk/edition/comment/nagorno-karabakh-priceless-christian-artefacts-are-at-risk-of-being-destroyed-3xsg98scg