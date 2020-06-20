Coronavirus latest: Brazil infections surpass 1 million 50,000 deaths, Mexico has seen more than 20,000 deaths

– US President Trump is to host his first campaign rally in Oklahoma since the pandemic began, ignoring health officials’ advice

Armenia, 665 new COVID-19 cases reported 9 new deaths 2 of which from other diseases

The world’s second worst-hit country has more than 1 million COVID-19 cases, and nearly 50,000 deaths. COVID-19 fatalities in Mexico have exceeded 20,000.

– Globally, more than 8.6 million people have tested positive and roughly 460,000 people have died

All updates in Universal Coordinated Time (UTC/GMT)

13:11 Most sports events in France can have a maximum of 5,000 spectators from July 11, the government said on Saturday.

Authorities will decide next month whether a further easing of the coronavirus restrictions can take place in the second half of August.

The French Football League said recently that it wanted to start the new season on August 22 and 23. The 2019-20 season was scrapped at the end of April because of the Covid-19 pandemic, while the German, Spanish and English leagues have since restarted.

12:52 Pope Francis has met health workers from Lombardy, the Italian region worst hit by the coronavirus epidemic, and hailed their “heroic” work. During the health crisis, “we felt stronger than ever the gratitude for doctors, nurses and all medical staff, at the forefront of performing an arduous and sometimes heroic service,” he said.

“They have been a heart-warming, visible sign of humanity. Many of them got sick and some, unfortunately, died in the exercise of their profession. We remember them in prayer and with much gratitude.”

Francis said health workers acted as “angels” for Covid-19 patients, consoling them, supporting them and sometimes walking with them until death.

Out of around 34,500 nationwide deaths, almost half have been in Lombardy, home to Italy’s business and fashion capital Milan.

12:26 More than a thousand workers at a meat processing plant in western Germany have now tested positive for the coronavirus.