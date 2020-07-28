Condemn Azerbaijani Aggression and Strengthen U.S.-Armenia Ties

Send Letters to your U.S. Senators and Representative Now

Since July 12th, Azerbaijani forces have attacked Armenia’s northern province of Tavush on multiple occasions, with over 20 Armenian and Azerbaijani soldiers killed to date.

Beginning July 29th, Turkey and Azerbaijan are holding Live Fire Joint Large-Scale Tactical and Flight-Tactical Exercises right on Armenia’s border.

Alert your Members of Congress that Azerbaijan is using the COVID-19 pandemic as cover to launch new attacks against both Artsakh and Armenia – risking a regional war during a global health crisis. Urge them to condemn Azerbaijani aggression and take concrete steps to strengthen the U.S.-Armenia relationship.

To send a free ANCA WebMail to your Senators and Representative

