Car bomb kills 16 including 3 Turkish personnel in NE Syria

A car bomb killed 16 people including two civilians and three Turkish personnel on Thursday at a checkpoint in the Turkish-held border town of Ras Al-Ain in northeast Syria, a war monitor said.

The other 11 killed were local security forces or members of a Turkish-backed faction manning the checkpoint, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

Twelve more were wounded, it said.

Turkey said two of its gendarmes had been killed and a further eight wounded.

Turkish forces and their Syrian proxies last year seized a 120-km stretch of land inside the Syrian border from Kurdish forces, running from Ras Al-Ain to Tal Abyad. Such bombings are common in Ras Al-Ain.

