Canada: 6.2 magnitude quake strikes west of Vancouver Island, reportedly felt in Richmond, B.C.

Latest quake comes day after 5 took place more than 100 km from Port Hardy, B.C.

A 6.2 magnitude earthquake struck 188 kilometres west of Port Hardy, B.C., on Tuesday, Earthquakes Canada said.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage from the quake, which was 10 kilometres deep. However, Andrew Schaeffer, a seismologist with Earthquakes Canada, told CBC News that there were reports of minor shaking felt in Richmond, B.C.

There is no current tsunami warning in effect, according to the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center.

The latest quake comes a day after five earthquakes struck within seven hours off the northwest end of Vancouver Island on Monday.

Earthquakes Canada said Monday’s tremors measured at magnitude:

5.1 (8:44 a.m. PT).

5.6 (11:13 a.m.).

5.8 (11:49 a.m.).

6.0 (12:56 p.m.).

4.8 (3:38 p.m.).

All five of those earthquakes originated in the Pacific Ocean, more than 100 kilometres off Port Hardy, B.C., at a depth of about five kilometres. He Schaeffer told CBC News on Monday the quakes happened in the Winona Basin, a northern piece of the Juan de Fuca plate that broke off at some point.

Another smaller quake, estimated at magnitude 4.3, was also detected Monday at 9:32 p.m., about 29 kilometres west of the village of Queen Charlotte — and hundreds of kilometres to the northwest of the earlier tremors.