Breaking News: U.S. base in Iraq comes under attack from missiles, Iran claims credit

By Courtney Kub

A U.S. military air base in Iraq’s Al Anbar province was hit by at least two rounds of rockets, a U.S. military official in Iraq told NBC News on Wednesday local time. It is unclear whether there is any damage to Ain Assad air base.

Iranian state TV described it as Tehran’s revenge operation over the killing of top Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani, according to the Associated Press. NBC News has not confirmed the report. The state TV report said the operation’s name was “Martyr Soleimani.” It said Iran’s Revolutionary Guard’s aerospace division that controls the country’s missile program launched the attack.

The White House said in a statement it was aware of the reports of attacks on U.S. facilities in Iraq.

“The President has been briefed and is monitoring the situation closely and consulting with his national security team,” White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said.

The attack comes just days after the President Donald Trump ordered an airstrike that killed Soleimani, the high-profile commander of Iran’s secretive Quds Force.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani vowed Friday that the country “will take revenge” for the general’s death.

Soleimani was one of the most influential figures in the Middle East, having developed a network of powerful militia groups whose clandestine reach stretched into Iraq, Syria and beyond