BREAKING: Dow plunges for 6th straight day on #coronavirus fears, marking worst week for Wall Street since the financial crisis

Wall Street fell sharply on Thursday for the sixth straight day, with all three major indices entering correction as investor fears multiplied that the coronavirus epidemic could spread to the U.S.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq all plunged at the opening bell, with the Dow falling more than 500 points for a loss of 2 percent. The S&P tumbled by 2.1 percent and the Nasdaq fell by 2.7 percent, marking the worst week for stocks since the financial crisis.