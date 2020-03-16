BREAKING: CDC The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urges cancellation of all events of 50 or more people for at least eight weeks to stop spread of #coronavirus

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new guidance Sunday night for Americans to cancel all gatherings, including weddings, conferences, sports or any event of more than 50 people for nearly two months to stop the spread of coronavirus.

“Large events and mass gatherings can contribute to the spread of COVID-19 in the United States via travelers who attend these events and introduce the virus to new communities,” the CDC said in a statement.two weeks, except for emergencies, to buy food or to go to work.

