Bloomberg says Erdogan will persuade Biden to allow Ankara to buy US military aircraft

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan wants to use the upcoming G20 summit to convince his American counterpart Joe Biden to allow Ankara to buy US military aircraft as part of an effort to overcome US resistance to major military deals with Turkey after it bought Russian S-400s, Bloomberg reported.

Ankara last month sent a formal request to the United States to purchase 40 new F-16 Block 70 aircraft and nearly 80 kits to modernize its existing F-16 fleet from Lockheed Martin Corp, two Turkish officials noted.

The potential $ 6 billion deal will be difficult to win, officials said, given Congressional objections to Turkey’s acquisition of the S-400 and Ankara’s refusal to ditch the systems.

Erdogan expects to meet with Biden during the G-20 summit in Rome later this month.

Ankara is committed to ensuring the safety of NATO-compliant aircraft, sources told Bloomberg on condition of anonymity.

The country is looking to modernize its air force after being banned from purchasing fifth-generation F-35 fighters.