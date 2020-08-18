Belarus in crisis, Fractures form in diplomatic elite

Pressure is mounting on President Alexander Lukashenko to step down after 26 years in power. Huge protests that erupted after last week’s disputed election show no sign of dying down.

Belarus’ ambassador to Slovakia is stepping down after siding with protesters calling for President Alexander Lukashenko’s resignation. Four other diplomats have also abandoned their posts.

Germany renews calls for a “national dialogue” between Alexander Lukashenko and the opposition

Belarus’ ambassador to Slovakia has stepped down after declaring his support for protesters

EU leaders are to hold an emergency summit on Belarus on Wednesday where they might consider wider sanctions

All updates in Universal Coordinated Time (UTC/GMT)

14:35 President Lukashenko has announced he has deployed military units to Belarus’ western borders, the state-owned Belta news agency reported. The defense ministry said they performed flights along the western border to protect the country’s airspace.

Additionally, the embattled president denounced the launch of an opposition coordination council, telling Belta that it would be met with measures.

“We see it unequivocally: It is an attempt to seize power,” Lukashenko said.

The country’s interior ministry also acknowledged that a “small part” of the nation’s police force has quit since protests began.

14:05 German Chancellor Angel Merkel’s foreign affairs spokesman has confirmed to DW that Germany could take up a role as mediator in the Belarus crisis if asked.

“It’s obvious that the elections were manipulated,” Jürgen Hardt told DW. “We have so many hints of the manipulation of the elections that new elections are necessary.”

“I would appreciate if the European Union itself would take this role of a negotiator or a mediator between the conflict parties,” he added. “But if others ask for German politicians to do that for the German chancellor, I think we should step into that role.”