Azerbaijan ignores ceasefire, launches attack on Karakhambeyli area

Ignoring the ceasefire announced for humanitarian purposes effective as of 12pm October 10, the Azerbaijani military launched an assault in the direction of an area known as Karakhambeyli at 12:05pm, the Armenian Defense Ministry reports.

“The units of the Artsakh Defense Army are taking appropriate measures to halt the enemy attack,” spokeswoman of the Defense Ministry Shushan Stepanyan wrote on Facebook.

Earlier on Saturday she said that units of the Artsakh Defense Army had been ordered to cease the fire.

After nearly 11 hours of talks held in Moscow, the Armenian, Azerbaijani and Russian foreign ministers on Saturday issued a joint statement, according to which a ceasefire begins at 12pm with the humanitarian aim of exchanging prisoners of war and other captured persons as well as to exchange bodies of victims with the facilitation of the International Committee of the Red Cross and in line with its regulations.

In the early morning of September 27, Azerbaijan launched a massive air and artillery attack on the Artsakh military positions, numerous civilian settlements and infrastructure in the country, including the capital city of Stepanakert, the towns of Martuni, Martakert, Shushi and Hadrut.

Artsakh has reported 20 civilian casualties and hundreds of military casualties. Several foreign and local reporters have also been injured in Artsakh as a result of Azerbaijani attacks.

Both Armenia and Artsakh have declared martial law and a general mobilization