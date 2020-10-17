Azerbaijan crosses all boundaries of sanity in spreading disinformation – Armenian MoD

The Ministry of Defense of Armenia has published facts, proving that the explosion in Ganja last nigh and the subsequent statements and TV reportages from the scene were another disinformation by Azerbaijan which has now crossed all boundaries of sanity.

According to the ministry, Baku is prepared to do anything, even at the expense of the blood of own citizens to secure a propaganda background. It is noted that moments after the explosion in Ganja, employees of Azerbaijani TV stations appeared at the scene and started covering the incident. According to the ministry, this was done in a situation when in general more missile strikes could not be excluded in this kind of developments.

“If those were missile fires, the local authorities should have been warned of possible second or third strikes, had to remove the civilian population from the scene for some time. However, there was an unjustified confidence there would be no more strikes,” the ministry said.

According to the Armenian side, moments after the explosion, Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the Azerbaijani president was quick enough to claim that the strike was carried out from the territory of Armenia and that was a Skud missile, providing no evidence, while determining the type of the missile requires longer investigation.

Commenting on another episode of the disinformation, the Armenian Defense Ministry points to a photo circulated by Azerbaijani propaganda machine of a child being recovered from the ruins which appears to be false as the reality is that photo has been taken four years ago in Syria.