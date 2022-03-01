Artur Vanetsyan: Diaspora must also be engaged in shaping the Armenian agenda

Armenian society has become indifferent, which is best evidenced by the high emigration rates, MP Artur Vanetsyan, head of the opposition With Honor faction and Homeland Party, told a panel hosted by the Alternative Projects Group in Yerevan’s Congress Hotel on Tuesday.

The lawmaker lamented that the 2021 statistics show a huge number of people emigrated from Armenia, which is a direct threat to Armenia and its future.

“Before presenting my formula for the Armenian agenda, I would like to speak about the risks that prevent us from shaping the Armenian dream. I have to address security risks over and over again. I can’t help but point out that the incumbent authorities must leave so that the chain of defeats around us can be broken, Afterwards, we will be able to form our agenda,” he noted.

Listing the problems in the security sphere, Vanetsyan underlined that the Artsakh issue is not resolved, the Azerbaijani troops have been stationed on Armenia’s sovereign territory since May 2021, the borders are not determined, Armenia’s relations with its allies are unclear and there are problems in relations with its international partners.

“All these problems must be addressed. They also need to be considered in the context of global security, which is not done today. As a result of the actions or rather the inaction of the current authorities, we have lost the support of the international community. Except for France and Russia, no other country issued a statement condemning the war [unleashed by Azerbaijan in 2020],” he stated.

According to the opposition MP, first of all, the country needs a professional government, which would end the practice of dividing the society into groups.

He stressed the need for a dialogue with society as well as between “sober” forces regardless of their political views to calm down the situation and form a national agenda.

Vanetsyan believes the Armenian Diaspora, whose representatives are skilled and successful professionals who can offer pro-Armenian solutions to pending issues, must also be engaged in shaping the Armenian agenda.