Artsakh women bake bread, cakes for soldiers standing guard on Karaghlukh heights

David Ghahramanyan, a photographer from the Artsakh Republic (Nagorno-Karabakh), on Friday posted a series of photos featuring Artsakh women on his Facebook page, writing:

“The neighbors, the women of the Noragyukh community, gathered together and baked zhengyalov hats (flatbread stuffed with a mix of greens) and cakes for the military guarding the villages of Khramort, Parukh, Khnapat and the Karaglukh heights in the Askeran region. Thank you to mothers and grandmothers!”

It is worth noting that another problem was recently added to the social problems facing the people of Artsakh after the war waged by Azerbaijan in 2020.

Because of the actions of Azerbaijan, the people of Artsakh were deprived of gas supply twice in March, being left without heating and hot water amid freezing temperatures. But despite all the hardships, the Artsakh people are not discouraged, they offer a helping hand to each other and take care of each other.

Earlier on March 24, the Azerbaijani military invaded the area of responsibility of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Artsakh in violation of the terms of the trilateral statement of November 10, 2020 signed also by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

As a result of Azerbaijan’s criminal conduct, the normal life of the Khramort and Parukh communities has been disrupted, affecting more than 400 people, including women, children and the elderly.

Some of the displaced people are temporarily housed in the apartments of their relatives and friends, while others have been provided temporary housing by the government.

“We understand that their goal was to capture the whole of Karaglukh. We should state that the main height of Karaglukh, the highest point, is under our control, but as of today some important hills are under the control of the Azerbaijani troops,” Artsakh President Araik Harutyunyan said at a meeting of the Security Council on Friday.