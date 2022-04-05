Artsakh People confront Pashinyan Mouthpiece Edmon Marukyan

“People hated Edmon so much that he ran away on the backside of the market.” Marukyan was not accepted in Artsakh

“Yesterday, a video was spread in the Stepanakert market of a group of Artsakh residents having a heated conversation with Edmon Marukyan, the leader of the” Bright Armenia “party and recently appointed ambassador by Nikol Pashinyan on special assignments. In a conversation with 168.am, Stepanakert market employee Silva Danielyan,

who was present at the conversation, said that their meeting with Edmon Marukyan was very hot. “I personally approached him and said, ‘You were not Pashinyan’s man from the beginning, you fought, you kicked each other in the National Assembly,

you said whatever you said to each other, what happened now, what is the reason you came, you praise him’ : “He gave a position, is that why you have no problem living, right?” Said Silva Danielyan, adding that he had received an answer from Edmon Marukyan: “We just do not want another war, more victims and destruction.” In the Stepanakert market,

Edmon Marukyan’s interlocutors also asked why Nikol Pashinyan never came to Artsakh after the war, and why he was not interested in the issue of prisoners. “Wasn’t everything that happened to Artsakh enough?” Yesterday, Khramort, today, Parukh, what will happen tomorrow? We do not want to be part of Azerbaijan. That is out of the question, “said Silva Danielyan, detailing their conversation with Edmon Marukyan.

According to him, after their conversation in the upper part of the market, a group of people already addressed their questions to Edmon Marukyan inside. “People hit him like that, he ran towards the market.” He came to the market alone, usually, he always came, entered the market, bought zhengyal bread, pickled pickles, and talked to people. Today was not like every time. The people were indignant. We all gathered, “said Silva Danielyan from Stepanakert.

To the question, is she not afraid of her active political position, the Artsakh woman said, I am not afraid of anything. “I have always said what I thought. I fought with Edmon Marukyan, I did well because he is from Nikolai. We do not want to be part of Azerbaijan. “Our will is to hold a referendum, to join Russia so that Russia can ensure our security, we will live,” said Silva Danielyan. According to him, a rally on the issue is expected in Stepanakert today.

“Nikol Pashinyan wants to give us to Azerbaijan, we do not want. It is said that he has already signed the document and is going to confirm it on April 6. Yes, I do not know… Do you know what panic is here, how scared people are? “Who wants to join the Turks and live with the Turks?” Said Silva Danielyan. According to him, the people of Artsakh do not understand why they sacrificed the lives of so many young boys.

“You gave, you gave from the beginning. You yourself said I start from scratch. You were saying, who is Serzh, who is Robert, I start from my point… I told Marukyan this too. I said, listen, the perpetrator of March 1 is himself, he was the instigator and instigator. He also says in the video that we must liberate Yerevan from the scum of Karabakh. He did the worst. Shushi was unlucky for Pashinyan, we did not need Karaglukh, what do you need? “I told Edmon, if Nicole wants, let her take her family, give it to Ali, we do not want it, we do not need it,” concluded Silva Danielyan.